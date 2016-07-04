GODFREY - The Godfrey Family Fun Fest/Fireworks Show should be a good attraction for area families tonight.

Festivities begin at 5 p.m. and include free activities for kids like bouncers, the cow train, zip line, bungee bounce and face painting. Food and drink will be for sale at the concession stand and with local vendors and then the evening ends with a fireworks display.

Godfrey Park and Recreation Department Director Kimberly Caughran said Central States Fireworks will put on the display to close the night.

“We hope it is a wonderful night for families,” Caughran said. “We have incorporated our baseball program into to it to make it a good family night for everyone to enjoy. We will start with the patriotic bike parade for kids. The baseball coaches will get into a dunk tank and proceeds will go to Make A Wish and then the Great Godfrey Maze design will be announced, along with baseball awards.”

Fireworks will cap off the Godfrey Family Fun Fest later today at Glazebrook Park at about 9:15 p.m.

Caughran says they’ve added a few new events this year including a Watermelon Eating Contest at 6 p.m, and a special salute to veterans about 8:15 p.m.

Baseball awards will be handed out starting at 6:30 p.m., just after the reveal of the 2014 Corn Maze design. If you go, you can park at the main section of Glazebrook, or near the ball fields where the concession stand will also be open. Motorists are asked not to park on Stamper Lane in Godfrey.

“The watermelon eating contest should be popular before fireworks begin,” she said.

