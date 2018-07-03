GODFREY - The Godfrey Family Fun Fest is always a good way to conclude the Fourth of July celebration right in the cozy confines of Glazebrook Park at 1401 Stamper Lane.

This year, festivities begin at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 4, with a Patriotic Bike Decorating Contest for children ages 5 to 11.

Children are encouraged to dress up their bikes and bring their patriotism for a short bike ride around the park.

Godfrey Park and Recreation Supervisor Todd Strubhart said the Family Fun Fest runs from 5 to 9:30 p.m., concluding with the fireworks.

“We will have vendors, balloons, hot popping kettle corn, inflatables, games and activities, a zip-line, cow train, concessions, arts and crafts, fire truck, BeBe the face painting clown, baseball awards and the 2018 Great Godfrey Corn Maze theme will be revealed to the public at this event,” Strubhart said. “We will have 18 different vendors. From 5 to 7 p.m., we will have baseball coaches in a dunk tank and the proceeds go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.”

The fireworks will be “really special,” Strubhart said. Strubhart said the vendors will offer almost anything the family could desire to eat.

“The fireworks start at 9:15 p.m. on July 4,” he added. “We had an anonymous donor give $1,500, toward the $10,000 we already have so we have $11,500 for fireworks. We are hoping to have a fantastic display. Everyone will have fun. We have added sponsors this year and next year we hope to double what we raised this year for next year's fireworks.”

Musician Jim Mager will perform at 6:30 p.m. and at 8:30 p.m. there will be a watermelon eating contest, which Strubhart is excited about. He said there should be strong participation in the watermelon eating part of the program.

Concessions will be open at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday and close about 10 p.m. Baseball/softball awards will also be presented early in the family fun fest evening.

Godfrey Family Fun Fest Schedule:

5 p.m. - Bike Parade.

5:30 p.m. - Great Godfrey Maze Reveal, Baseball Awards on stage.

6:30 p.m. Music by Jim Mager.

8:30 p.m. Watermelon Eating Contest.

9:15 p.m. - Fireworks.

