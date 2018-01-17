GODFREY - Madison County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois State Police responded to an armed robbery at Dollar General at 5:08 p.m. at 5717 Godfrey Road.

The Dollar General is directly across from Lewis and Clark Community College. Multiple sheriff’s deputies and state troopers responded to the call.

The scanner description said the suspect was a male. The suspect also escaped from the scene. No other details were available Wednesday night as Madison County Sheriff’s deputies worked this case and another scene in the Madison/Venice area where there was a standoff with law enforcement.

A surveillance photo and more info about the Dollar General robbery should be released Thursday, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday night.

