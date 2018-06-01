GODFREY - The next location and time/date to host the expanded village disaster preparedness and code red sign up drive program has been selected.

The callback system known as “Code Red” operated by Madison County and its Emergency Management Agency is designed to send group emergency messages to a caller’s cell, email or home phone that warns residents of imminent severe weather like severe thunderstorm or tornado warnings.

Godfrey’s Public Safety Administrator is working to support the Madison County Emergency Management Agency’s Code Red program mission by educating the public about measures they can take at home to plan, mitigate, prepare, and respond to disasters so that residents can better protect themselves.

The next business to host the drive will be St Peters Hardware & Rental (Alton Location) located at 2502 State Street, Alton, IL 62002. The drive will be held on Tuesday, June 5th from 10:30AM to 12:30PM. Sichra will be on site assisting residents to sign up for the service, answer questions regarding home/business disaster preparation and pass out literature to educate residents about the home disaster planning process.

Village officials advise that it is important for residents living in areas without public warning sirens to sign up for the program as it may be the only warning you or your family get to take cover, especially late at night. Sichra states: “I’m especially grateful to county EMA staff Director Todd Fulton and Mary Kate Brown for the success of Code Red, I personally feel that those of us at the municipal level owe them a debt of gratitude for what they do for our community and at the very least, owe it to them to support the program they’ve worked hard to maintain by holding these drives locally to get more residents on board, every person who signs up is a potential life that could be saved.”

The village is looking for other local businesses in the community who would be interested to host a sign-up drive event and the only requirement needed is an area to set up a laptop, a Wi-Fi signal and a small table to set out informational literature/pamphlets for disaster planning and preparation.

Mayor McCormick has worked hard during his administration to support and encourage cooperation between municipal government and local businesses that engage in public safety education programs.

Trustee Eldon Williams who serves as the Chairman of the Village Public Safety Committee encourages everyone in the community to get signed up for Code Red warnings at the following link: https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/68684CD288F8

If you have any questions or concerns or need help signing up, or have a business or group in Godfrey that would like to host a sign up drive you can contact Chris Sichra at: publicsafety@godfreyil.org

