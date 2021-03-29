GODFREY - Saturday was one of those beautiful weather days in Godfrey that will be remembered for a while, not for the weather alone, but for the dedication of the new Glazebrook Park turf soccer fields. The fields were dedicated and named for former state Rep. Robert J. Walters Sr. and Chris Kane.

Walters was instrumental in the surge of popularity of soccer in this area, Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said Saturday and Kane's love and dedication to the community were the reasons he was honored.

The Village of Godfrey Board made the decision to name the fields after the two men because they were both "outstanding individuals who loved and served our community," McCormick said previously.

McCormick and Tom Stone, a former Marquette Catholic, SIUE and professional soccer player, lobbied for the field to be named after them. He talked about how Walters helped shape his soccer career.

"It does one's heart good to see people like Chris Kane and Bob Walters recognized like this," Mayor McCormick said. "The turf fields are wonderful. This was not only a beautiful morning weather-wise but just a great morning overall Saturday when the fields were dedicated to Chris and Bob."

