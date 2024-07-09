GODFREY - “Roll out the barrel, we’ll have a barrel of fun.” Not only can it be fun, but the right kind of barrel can add to the stylish décor of a home or office. Of course, to maximize the stylish décor, the barrel needs to have the treatment of the folks at Second Hand Barrel (SHB).

SHB is a family-owned woodworking business with three generations of experience in crafting high-quality furniture and home décor. Their passion for woodworking began as a hobby and quickly turned into a full-time business outfitting commercial and residential bar settings with barrel- and steel-inspired custom-built products.

Ryan and Faith Jenkins own and operate the company. The Jenkins family history of woodworking began with Ryan’s grandfather, Jerry Jenkins; a hobbyist woodworker, and extremely influential man in Ryan's life. Ryan learned his skills from his grandfather while working next to him in the shop.

The company began in 2011 as a home-based business. Starting in a single-car garage, Ryan Jenkins bought two barrels from a cousin who worked for Dr. Pepper. The majority of Ryan’s adult life has been employed in commercial sales. On the weekends, he enjoyed “flipping” things; cars, boats and eventually whiskey barrels. A friend traded Ryan two whiskey barrels to flip and before the weekend was up, he had garnered thousands of emails with requests and interest. Ryan had stumbled onto something amazing. Geared with his grandfather's influence and creativity, as well as wife Faith Jenkins’ support, Ryan knew this was bigger than just a thought. He traveled the Kentucky Hills searching for barrels. Load by load, Second Hand Barrel Co. was created.

The home-based status of the business continued to grow. In 2021 the company moved to 3808 Stanka Lane (the former home of White’s Nursery). That move was the official start of the business as it is known today.

Ryan and Faith have built the company on relationships. The marketing effort is based upon treating people well, just visiting and getting to know people. For example, eight years ago, a person from an exclusive St. Louis retailing company came to Ryan to buy some barrels. Four years later, that retailer decided to handle some of SHB’s custom products. Such experiences and word-of-mouth reputation has resulted in the company’s marketing success. The company does have a website, but they find that being on Facebook has been the most effective way to interact with customers and to tell their story.

SHB makes use of gorilla marketing by coming up with creative ways to sell themselves. “When the kids were younger and would go trick-or-treating, we’d have them hand out business cards when they got their candy,” said Ryan.

SHB strives to provide customers with exceptional and personalized service and custom products that exceed expectations. Their goal is to create functional and trend-setting hardwood products and design.

The enterprise is truly a family owned and operated business. Ryan and Faith are in the shop everyday. Their children spend a great deal of time there. Niece Hannah played a great part in helping produce earlier projects, and ultimately earned enough money to buy her first vehicle in cash. Ryan said, “She was a huge part of supporting our growth into the Stanka Lane operation and really learned a great work ethic from the experience.” She loves being able to be such a hands-on part of her family’s legacy.

Sons Benjamin and Noah can also be found in the shop, hanging out in their own “Kids Lounge.” Creating the lounge has allowed the family to spend more quality time together. Benjamin is also becoming entrepreneurial by designing products from barrel hoops and selling them. Family friend Brandon Feezel rounds out the operations by working in the shop and doing installs of custom designed products and services.

A challenge that is being faced by SHB is finding a supply of bourbon barrels. With the growth of craft beers, the bourbon barrels are being repurposed to accommodate the brewing industry. Once the barrels have been used for brewing, they are less desirable for SHB’s purposes.

As the company continues to grow, so does the shop and the equipment needed to do so. While the products are steeped in classic woodworking craftsmanship, “We want to grow the legacy of the business by mirroring our products with modern woodworking technology,” said Ryan. In addition to equipment, the company continues to expand the square footage of manufacturing space.

While the company does sell and ship products across the country, the majority of its market is regional. Most sales tend to be within a 150-mile radius. For those who live locally and are looking for a unique and stylish décor, check out Second Hand Barrels.

