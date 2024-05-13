GODFREY - Ahhh….. springtime. Time to open the windows, let in fresh air, plant the garden and so on. But before you know it, summer will be here, time to close up the house and turn on the air conditioner — only to discover the air conditioner is not cooling! If that should happen, it is time to call King Air Conditioning and Heating. Or better yet, schedule an appointment for a check-up now.

King is truly a locally owned and operated business that is dedicated to service to customers and the community. The company is currently celebrating its fiftieth anniversary.

King Air Conditioning & Heating is dedicated to providing the best possible solution for home or business. They can be counted on to provide systems and solutions to meet unique needs. They have installed many systems in this area and have earned a reputation for doing the job right the first time.

The company was started in 1974 by Jerry King. In September 1991, it was purchased by Mike and Karen Edwards. They worked hard to advance the business with products and services in residential heating and cooling. November 2009 they acquired Bush Refrigeration which allowed them to expand into the commercial markets. With the increased success of both businesses, a bigger facility was needed so, in 2015, they moved to the current location of 7020 Ingham Lane.

As two separate companies in the same building, King serves the HVAC needs of the residential market and Bush the HVAC needs and refrigeration requirements of commercial companies. For the most part, the needs of both residential and commercial customers are delivered by a staff of 30 employees that are cross trained to handle both segments.

King Air Conditioning & Heating specializes in servicing and installation of residential & small commercial Bryant Air Conditioners, Bryant Furnaces, Bryant Heat Pumps, Whole House Standby Generators, Geocomfort, Geothermal Heat Pumps, Honeywell Indoor Air Quality Products, & custom sheet metal.

If financing is needed to secure the fine products the company offers, they have several financing alternatives available through third-party partnerships.

Their service technicians are NATE and EPA-certified. With NATE certification, technicians differentiate themselves from the competition and demonstrate why they are among the finest in the industry.

King Air Conditioning & Heating offers free estimates on new equipment, emergency service, & custom sheet metal. For residential customers, they will never pay hourly charges with King...as the job is charged a flat rate per job and not per hour.

Through a focus on customer service, King Air Conditioning and Bush Refrigeration has developed a strong base of loyal customers. The customer service promise is guaranteed by loyal employees that are treated like family. Low employee turnover and longevity ensures a consistent service level that customers have come to expect.

While customer service is always a priority, the company places an emphasis on being a good corporate citizen by giving back to the community. They work to support other local businesses and to support various community organizations.

As owners, Mike and Karen continue to steer the company. They are making way for daughter Kylie (Wesley) and son Bret to take the helm. Both are active in the business on a daily basis. Kylie is the office manager and Bret serves as the service manager. “It is the kids that are helping us move forward and we are blessed having them get us to the next level,” said Karen.

To contact King Air Conditioning & Heating/Bush Refrigeration, call 618-466-7574. For more information about King Air Conditioning & Heating or Bush Refrigeration and other services and businesses in Godfrey, check out VisitGodfrey.com.

