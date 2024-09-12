GODFREY - As summer comes to a close, those autumn activities are just around the corner. Soon, family activities will turn to apple and pumpkin picking. Hot apple cider and sweaters and jackets will be the order of the day. For those of us in Godfrey, we have a farm right here on Winter Lane where apples and pumpkins can be found in abundance.

Heritage Farm is a family-owned and operated business. Patrick and Lindsay Gibson purchased the farm in 2017 and started the business in 2018. They and their three sons, Mason (7), Easton (5) and Austin (3), live on the property.

The farm is a bit over 36 acres. Approximately 9 acres are in the orchard with 13 varieties of apples. Around two acres is in a nursery where new apple trees are started from bare roots and grafting. Another 20 acres is dedicated to growing 50 different varieties of pumpkins.

About 65% of the farm’s trees are sold wholesale, and the balance are retail. Pumpkins are also sold both wholesale and retail.

In 2020, the couple expanded to offering activities on the farm. When visiting the property, one will find the trees and the pumpkins are set up for a “u-pick” experience. There is an area for kid’s play and picture-taking.

Heritage Farm’s owners strive to make visits to the farm fun, relaxing and memorable. Families can look forward to a day enjoying picking, playing and plenty of yummy treats!

Opening day for the 2024 season was September 7. The farm will be open on weekends with the following major events: September 15 — Apple Fest

September 22 — Spiderman and Cinderella

September 29 — Animals On The Farm (petting zoo and pony rides)

More events are being planned

Article continues after sponsor message

At the Apple Festival, come ready to pick apples, enjoy inflatables, shop vendors, eat at a food truck and pick up some sweet fall treats! This will be a fun celebration to kick off the fall season. Spider-Man and Cinderella will be there from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. to say “hi” and take pictures with the kids.

The kids’ play area offers a multitude of fun activities that include: a tall slide with a climbing wall, putt putt golf, swings, corn play tables, pumpkin bowling and so much more!

Heritage Farm does not cut corners to sell more product. Things are done the right way, even if it's harder and takes longer to ensure products are of the highest quality.

The couple have complementary skill sets to operate and manage the farm and its events. Patrick has a degree in horticulture coupled with Lindsey’s background in business and management.

Patrick and Lindsey’s goal is to empower consumers with an experience of a world of variety and flavors. They are committed to bringing heirloom fruits and vegetables to a market currently dominated by a select few choices. Finally, they strive to create an inviting and fun experience when visiting the farm. Each year Heritage Farm works to expand products and service offerings. Future plans include constructing a retail building and an event facility and developing new products.

Customers come from a twenty-mile radius with approximately 20% coming from St. Louis and surrounding communities.

Heritage Farm is located at 1821 Winter Lane in Godfrey. Their hours are Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, you can call 314-583-8140 or visit the Heritage Farm webpage on VisitGodfrey.com. To learn more about other recreation opportunities and businesses in Godfrey, check out VisitGodfrey.com.

More like this: