GODFREY - Take good food, add an ingredient of fun, add a splash of classy atmosphere and the result is Bakers and Hale. Be it live music on the weekends or Bike Night on Wednesdays, great dining and beverages set the stage of a great time on the northern end of Godfrey, Illinois.

Bakers and Hale opened in August 2018 with an ownership group consisting of many members of the Baker family and their spouses. Kelsi Baker Walden had a dream of opening a restaurant and her family stepped in to support making that dream become a reality.

Under the culinary leadership of chef Kelsi, Bakers and Hale is one of the very few farm-to-table restaurants in the St. Louis Metro East. They purchase the freshest of ingredients from local suppliers, and grow their own garden with many vegetables and herbs. The only freezer at their restaurant is the size of a standard home refrigerator. By using only fresh ingredients, plates are full of flavor and will leave a lasting impression. They provide a wide variety of dining options that range from fine dining with quality steaks to a hamburger with cheesy fries.

The dining experience is not only about the food but the amazing staff and leadership. Bakers and Hale is managed by active ownership that is involved in the minute by minute operations. The management and staff work very hard to be able to say “yes” to the customer. “We have incredible customers and we don’t want to have to tell them we can’t do something,” said co-owner Bart Baker.

Chef Kelsi is known for her innovation in developing daily specials. She is very open to trying new recipes and menu items.

With the reputation of consistent quality and service, regular customers come from all over the Riverbend region. They have many regular patrons that come from the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area.

Drawing from over the region, the establishment garners varied types of customers that range from professionals coming in for a business lunch to folks just stopping in on the way home from work.

Article continues after sponsor message

During the warm weather months, B & H has created very successful events that occur during the week. Every Wednesday is Bike Night, every first Thursday is Jeep Night and every fourth Thursday is a Cruise In. On those nights, riders and drivers enjoy camaraderie, good food, drink and live entertainment. Many new customers have been developed through these fun events.

They are very thankful for all of their loyal customers....not only for their continued support throughout the years, but also for their feedback. By working with the local community, they work to develop menus and dining options everyone will love.

In addition to amazing food, they host many different types of events throughout the year. They are one of Godfrey’s premier nightlife destinations with live music featuring the area’s top talent on the patio. Bakers & Hale can be booked for private parties (call 618-433-9748 to make reservations).

When asked what makes Godfrey an attractive place to run a business, Bart Baker, co-owner, stated, “The citizens of Godfrey, safeness of the community and Village administration.” For good food, drinks and a good time, stop by Bakers & Hale!



For more information about Bakers and Hale and other restaurants in Godfrey, check out VisitGodfrey.com.

More like this: