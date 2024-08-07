GODFREY - Utility Task Vehicles, or UTVs, were once again a subject of discussion for the Godfrey Village Board on Tuesday, with possible regulations talked about but not yet acted on.

Trustee Sarah Woodman began the discussion stating she didn’t see a need for UTVs within the Village of Godfrey. Trustees Rick Lauschke and Jeff Weber agreed.

The discussion stemmed from an earlier Village Board meeting in July, during which a public commenter noted the increased prominence of UTVs being used throughout the village over the past decade.

Lieutenant Mike Weller with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department said then that the State of Illinois leaves the power to regulate UTVs and similar vehicles to local municipalities, though it was noted Godfrey doesn’t have any such regulations in its Village Code.

It was noted at the time that some other municipalities charge UTV owners money in exchange for a permit to drive them on roads maintained by the municipality. Exemptions may include use on any road not maintained by the village, such as farmers using UTVs to get around their properties using private rural roads.

Weller reiterated on Tuesday that the Sheriff’s Department has no official stance on the issue and will enforce any resolutions or ordinances passed by the Village Board, or support their decision not to further regulate UTVs within the village. However, he added that if the board does decide to take action, any regulations they pass should include requirements for headlights, tail lights, and other basic traffic safety features.

The agenda item on Tuesday was intended for discussion only and was not up for a vote. As such, no action has been taken and no ordinances or resolutions relating to UTVs have yet been passed.

A full recording of the Aug. 6, 2024 Village Board meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

