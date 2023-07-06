GODFREY - Several members of various committees, commissions, and more for the Village of Godfrey were appointed or re-appointed at Wednesday night’s Village Board of Trustees meeting.

Trustees approved the reappointment of the following members of the Planning & Zoning Commission: Robin Long, Andrew Bowen, Martha Morse, David Gentry, Gerard Fischer, Matt Horn, and Joseph Mays.

The Parks & Recreation Committee gained one new member, Craig Lombardi, who also serves as a village trustee. The following members were re-appointed: Trish Holmes, Mike Walters, Craig Rathgeb, Rob Hasse, Steve Thompson, Ed Lindsay, Mark Lorch, Karen McAtee, and Chris Logan.

The village’s Community Planning, Economic Development, and Infrastructure (CPEDI) Committee also gained one new member, Andrew Ambrose. Reappointed members were Jim Mager, Sharon O’Neal, Linda Wheaton, John Keller, Jennifer Russell, Karen McAtee, Sarah Woodman, and Susan Robbins.

The following individuals were also reappointed to their respective commissions and committees:

Sustainability Commission

Virginia Woulfe-Beile

Chris Logan

Minerva Stalker

Susan Murray

Don Dieckmann

Betsy Papin, Sr.

Maxine Pohlman

Rev. Pat Powers

Bob Carter

Stormwater Committee

Rich Beran

Virginia Woulfe-Beile

Augie Wuellner

Andi Yancey

Jeremy Linley

Sever Leone

Emergency Services & Disaster Agency (ESDA) Committee

Fire Chief Eric Cranmer

Lt. Michael Keshner

Christoper Sichra

Internet Committee

John Uhl

Susan Robbins

Census Committee

John Uhl

Susan Robbins

Safety Committee

Susan Robbins

Chris Logan

Jim Lewis

Tony Cain

Brad Hoffman

Each of these appointed and re-appointed officials are set to serve terms expiring on April 30, 2024.

A full recording from the July 5 Village Board meeting can be watched at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

