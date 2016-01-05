ALTON - The Village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation and the Alton Parks and Recreation are partnering to offer a DADDY-DAUGHTER DANCE for fathers and father figures (fathers, brothers, uncles, grandpas) and their daughters ages 3-12 years. 

Dads and daughters are invited to put on their dancing shoes and step out together for a fun Valentine’s event on Saturday, February 13th from 6-8 pm at Godfrey Knights of Columbus Hall on Stamper Lane, Godfrey, IL.  The cost is $20 per couple, and $5 per extra daughter. 

Advanced registration is required. The evening will include DJ & Dancing, Appetizers, Free photos, Arts and Crafts, and more.  Office registration continues through Friday, February 5, 2016 or you may register online at www.alton-il.com until Sunday, February 7, 2016.  Please remit payment to either Godfrey Parks and Recreation at 6810 Godfrey Road, Godfrey or Alton Parks and Recreation at 2 Emma Kaus Ln., Alton, IL. 

Checks should be made payable to whichever Parks Department you are sending payment.  For further information, please call 618-466-1483 or 618-463-3580, visit www.godfreyil.org or www.alton-il.com, and like us on Facebook.  Inclement weather hotlines:  618-466-1483, Ext.3 or 325-0035. See registration form below:

