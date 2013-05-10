Listen to the story

"Godfrey's, Jaris Waide's ALA Fundraiser; "M" is for Making a Difference, One Child at a Time! - , Hits Goal of $3,000!"

Special Recognition & Congratulations to all the ALA participants, donors & friends contributing to this event's success!



On behalf of Asthma Awareness Day, just over $3,000, was raised, which is a record, for Waide!

"Woo, Woo!"

This year's ALA Glazebrook Park's May 4 Event, will directly benefit Children with Asthma! We are on a Mission, for our children with breathing difficulties, Asthma!!

Last Saturday, May 4, braving the chilly weather, a total of `27 children, parents, friends & 2 dogs & 1 puppy, named Boney, joined-in, to recognize Asthma Awareness Day!!

"It was our biggest ALA team, so, far!"

Plus!

Our Godfrey Mayor, Mayor Mike Mc Cormick celebrated with us, again, this year!

Mayor Mc Cormick wrote a Proclamation, specially for "Asthma Awareness Day, for the Village of Godfrey!

And, Mike Walters, with Madison County's Board backed our initiative, recognizing Saturday, May 4, 2013, as Asthma Awareness Day, for Madison County!





Linda Smith was our on-site ALA Representative, providing all the snacks, lunch, beverages.

Outstanding feast!

And, Linda Smith gave us an informative presentation about the "Flow Meter!"

This simple medical device, measures Lung Capacity!

Which, as Smith clearly demonstrated, when used properly, giving the ability to regulate medication, does prevent complications with breathing difficulties; Highly important for Asthmatics!

Plus! 5 Kohl's Employees, Team Captain Kim Willis, organized the Kohl's ALA Team; Qualifying this event for a Kohl's Community $500 Charitable Contribution to the ALA!!

Funds raised, by Waide's Event, directly benefit local ALA Asthma Day Camps!

**

"Save the Date, July 20!"

1st Asthma Day Camp date, is on Saturday, July 20, at the SIU-E Campus!

Please call AMANDA PAYNE, RRT, for information & to register for this July 20 Event!

Call: 217-532-4175

Or, reach Amanda Payne by E-Mail: amandapayne@hillsboroareahospital.org

NOTE: Our ALA Children asthma Day Camps, are held throughout Southern Illinois! And, staffed with a professional, highly trained Medical Team!!

That's, Saturday, July 20, 2013, at SIU-E Campus!

"Save that date, July 20!"

"After all, if your Child, Can't breathe! What else Matters?"

-Jaris

Jaris Waide, ALA Children's Ambassador

