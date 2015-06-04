Godfrey 1st Boy Scouts and Good Lookin' Kettle Corn Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. On June 2nd, 2015, Godfrey 1st UMC Troop 137 Life Scouts Ian Phillips and Charlie Simcox helped donate over 300 bags of Kettle Corn to the patients, Veterans and staff at the VA Medical Center: John Cochran Division in St. Louis, MO. While the kettle corn was popping, the young men took time out to talk to several of the veterans about their experiences in the service. Edward Schwegel, a veteran of Vietnam, donated his time, supplies, kit and expertise to make this event a reality. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip