CAHOKIA - Power of Change Christian Church in Cahokia is hosting its annual “Christmas Joy” Toy Giveaway from 12 to 3 p.m. Sunday, December 20, 2020, at The church family multiplex, 1825 Jerome Lane Cahokia.

"We are inviting the entire Metro East area to join us. Our goal is to show God’s love through giving and holiday cheer to over 1,000 children. In the past, we have had electronic, food, and coat giveaways. Due to the pandemic, we will have a drive-through toy drive with safety precautions, and we will be giving away gift cards."

Article continues after sponsor message

The toy drive is available to the Metro East and surrounding areas.

"We know many families have been impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic, and we want to make sure every child can wake up on Christmas morning with a toy and some joy," the church said in a statement.

For more information, Antionette Johnson at 618-670-4202 or aajohnson75@gmail.com

Power of Change Christian Church is a cutting edge, Bible Based Ministry dedicated to equipping people to Discover, Develop and Demonstrate their Divine Destiny. The church's aim is to be God's 21st Century Church filled with relevant teaching, heart-felt worship, honest friendships, constant prayer, and compassionate care for those in need. For more information, visit poccc.org. Follow more great events @ Power of Change Christian Church USA on Facebook.

More like this: