ALTON – Rosetta Brown, a member of the Alton School Board, is holding her fifth annual Socks for Tots Drive in order to, “heat the feet of our children.”

The drive was started after Brown was at the bus stop with her kids, “I noticed this little boy just shivering, I looked down and he had no socks on, just imagine the number of children sent out of the house without socks on. As an adult, I lose socks in the washer or in the drier, so I decided to start a sock drive because socks are so hard to keep up with.”

Brown announced her partnership with the Alton YWCA to aid with the drive and keep things safer for everyone involved by limiting the number of exchanges. Instead of setting up drop-off locations in Alton businesses, all donations will go to the YWCA where Brown will then purchase the socks herself and prepare packages to drop off at schools and other locations in need.

In a message to the community Brown said, “I would like to say as a community we must invest in our children. Anything we can do to make their educational journey comfortable and productive, let’s do it. Nobody wants to go to school with cold feet, let’s come together, let’s donate, let’s heat the feet of our children.”

Brown said the challenges that the COVID-19 Pandemic has caused and not wanting to put children in harm’s way with the possible transmittal of the virus due to the many people is allowing her to heat the feet of “our children, but in a safer way.”

Brown said she will distribute the socks to the schools and other locations in Alton.

“Thank you to those that allowed me to use your business as a drop-off point for socks in the past,” Brown added.

Donations can be made to the Alton YWCA at 304 E 3rd St, Alton, IL. Rosie said people can feel free to contact her at (618) 580-2394 if they have any other questions.

