JERSEYVILLE - Isaac's Rays of Hope is excited to announce it has been chosen as a charity partner for the 2015 Go! STL Family Fitness Weekend event taking place April 11-12, 2015. We are currently recruiting WALKERS and RUNNERS who would like to participate in the Go! STL 5k, Half Marathon, Full Marathon, and Marathon Relay. In exchange for a fundraising commitment of $250 for the Half Marathon, Relay Marathon, and 5k events, and $500 minimum for the Full Marathon, participants will receive the following benefits:



*FREE REGISTRATION in the event you choose

*Team IROH shirt/Go! STL race shirt

*Finisher's medal

*Goody Bag

*A personal fundraising page on the Active Network

*A complimentary GO! St. Louis training program with Big River Running Co. beginning in January

*Pre-race pasta party

*And more!



Visit our website at www.isaacsraysofhope.org and click on the Go! STL icon or contact Lisa at 618-946-4145 for more information. Spots for the races fill up fast so act quickly!



2014 has been a busy year of smiles, tears, and celebrations for our families. IROH has been able to assist with purchasing medical equipment allowing children to leave the hospitals to recover at home with their families. Funds have been used to support families for funeral expenses, housing for a family who was displaced due to a house fire and even to help fulfill small wishes for the children. We have paid rent and utility bills, provided food and transportation expenses, adopted families for Christmas, and delivered Kiddie Comfort Bags and school supply sack packs to patients and their siblings. All of the programs we offer for the ENTIRE family are in place to ease the already heavily burdened minds of parents trying to care for their children while in treatment.



Isaac's Rays of Hope has been able to carry out its mission based solely on the donations of generous donors, sponsors, and fundraisers like yourselves. We are proud to say we are a 100% volunteer organization. Please support Isaac's Rays of Hope's mission to create brighter days for kids with cancer by joining our Go! STL Team or by visiting the following link to donate: www.active.com/donate/isaacsraysofhope2015. Your donation is tax deductible to the fullest extent allowable by law. We appreciate your support and thank you in advance for your consideration.

