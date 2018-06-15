EDWARDSVILLE - World-renowned breathing, yoga expert and author Max Strom will be back in Edwardsville next week at both Fox Creek Country Club and Studio Gaia in Edwardsville for presentations.

With anxiety, stress, and sleep dysfunction skyrocketing around the globe, Sally Burgess of Studio Gaia believes now is the time to look at the unspoken reasons why.

“These debilitating challenges can be meaningfully impacted with ten to twenty minutes of breathing exercises per day,” she said. “Max Strom, who has taught breath-work for 20 years, reveals his insights into the healing power of the breath.

“Studio Gaia, located in downtown Edwardsville, is honored to once again bring internationally known author and yoga philosopher Max Strom to Edwardsville. Strom has appeared in multiple TEDx Talks, and his books, "A Life Worth Breathing" and "There is No App for Happiness," are best sellers."

Strom is offering two different series of workshops this year, including his signature work, a four-day session called Breathing to Heal. He talks about the importance of learning to breath here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Lb5L-VEm34

The workshops will be held June 22-27 at the Fox Creek Country Club, 6555 Fox Creek Drive, and Studio Gaia, at 201 Hillsboro Ave., Edwardsville, Illinois, 62025.

The workshops will be June 22 and 23 at Fox Creek Country Club, and also at Studio Gaia in Edwardsville from Sunday, June 24, to Wednesday, June 27. The sessions Friday and Saturday begin at 9:30 a.m. and run through the morning, then for two hours in the afternoon at Fox Creek Country Club. The Studio Gaia sessions will be Sunday to Wednesday, each day from 9:30 a.m. to lunch time, then a 1.5-hour break and a final session until 5 p.m. each day.

“It’s not often in Edwardsville you get an opportunity to have this kind of activity,” Burgess said. “Max travels all over the world. There are different ways of holding our breath and most people don’t get enough deep breaths. Max is an amazing man and I have seen the way people shifted right in front of my eyes last year when he was here. He is coming from London before he comes to Edwardsville. Max enjoyed being in our community so much last year he decided to come back.”

Burgess said be sure to scroll down below the registration options to find all of the details of this life-changing opportunity.

Register for this event by visiting the following link:

http://studiogaiaedwardsville.com/events/max-strom-returns-2018/

