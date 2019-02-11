ALTON - The Glitter Girls Fundraiser for Evangelical School is set for Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Alton Little Theater.

Glitter Girls is one of Alton Little Theater’s upcoming shows. The Glitter Girls Fundraiser evening takes place on the last dress rehearsal for the show. Tickets are selling for $30 each. After that night will be their regular showing of Glitter Girls. More information will be released on the show and times.

There is a pre-party at 6:30 p.m. the night of the fundraiser to showtime. During that time, heavy appetizers, beer, wine, and soft drinks will be served.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It will be a fun evening and is a great night out for a group,” said Carrie Freer. “The food will be great. Don’t miss out on the fun. Stop by and get your tickets as soon as possible. Evangelical is a great school. The teachers and staff always go the extra mile.”

Carrie Freer extended great praise to Alton Little Theater for the constant efforts to support the community.

"Alton Little Theater does a good job letting organizations benefit from this with the dress rehearsal for an organization or school,” she said. "It is very nice they do that. One of the Evangelical teachers is actually in the Glitter Girls show.

“The show is about four women, based in present-day Atlanta, Georgia,” Carrie Freer continued. “It is about a group of ladies who call themselves the Glitter Girls. The founder went from poverty to riches and buys them many gifts and pays for some of their needs. She wants to find out if they are her friends for her or her money. It is loosely based on the movie, ‘Steel Magnolias'.”