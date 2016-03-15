EDWARDSVILLE - Glik’s is a family owned and operated local business that offers designer clothing and accessories for all ages. For more than a century, the Glik family has not only continued to succeed in their business, but have continued to show their love and support for the community.

On Wednesday March 9, the Glik’s location in Edwardsville celebrated it’s grand reopening with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The store, located at 124 S. Buchanan St., was recently renovated and the end result was an expansion that doubled the size of the store. A few additions many are excited about is the addition of a kid’s boutique and the first Alex and Ani shop in the Metro St. Louis area.

The Glik family and the management team were quick to say how proud and excited they are of the growth to the Edwardsville store. The ribbon used for the ceremony was made of 119 $1 bills, representing the 119 years Glik’s has been in business.

One thousand dollars, which was 10% of all sales from Wednesday’s grand reopening from the Edwardsville location, will be donated to Joe Glik Park in Edwardsville.

