GLEN CARBON - The Village of Glen Carbon has set an official date for the return of Glenfest 2021 in Miner Park, Village Administrator Jamie Bowden said Thursday afternoon. Bowden said the official Glenfest date will be October 9, 2021.

Glenfest has not occurred for two years. It was canceled two years ago because of other festivals on tap, and last year, with COVID-19, it was not held.

Glen Carbon Mayor, Bob Marcus, had the original idea to have Glenfest in the fall, and now an agreed-upon date has been established. The Glen Carbon Homecoming was also canceled last year in 2020, so because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, it has been quite some time since a highly attended village gathering has transpired.

Bowden said food vendors and fireworks will be featured at the Glenfest in the fall of 2021 and said it would be great to get people back together again in the community.

