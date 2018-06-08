SPRINGFIELD – Pvt. Leo Szamocki, of Glanarm, Illinois, was sworn into the Illin ois Army National Guard April 17, at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

Torres enlisted as an 25B, Information Technology Speciast, and is assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program in Shiloh, Illinois.

Upon completion of his initial training, Szamocki will be assigned to Headquarters, Headquarters Company, 634th Brigade Support Battalion Sullivan, Illinois.

Szamocki is a 2017 graduate of Glenwood High School, Chatham, Illinois.

After successfully completing his training, Szamocki will be eligible for the Illinois National Guard Grant, which pays 100 percent of college tuition while he works as a full-time student and a part-time Soldier. He will also be eligible for the Select Reserve G.I. Bill and federal tuition assistance.

Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Reif of Company M, congratulated Szamocki and welcomed him into the Illinois Army National Guard.

