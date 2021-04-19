WATERLOO -First National Bank of Waterloo would like to officially announce the retirement of Glen Lutz. Lutz has been with the bank for 45 years. He is the 2nd longest tenure employee at First National Bank of Waterloo, and the longest tenure retired employee in the history of the bank. Glen’s great grandfather, A.C. Rexroth, was one of the original founders of the bank, and his father, Otis Lutz, worked at the bank for many years as well.

“We are so happy for Glen and wish him nothing but the best as he begins this next chapter in his life. We truly thank him for his time and dedication to the bank and for all he’s done for not only our bank but for our community,” said Rick Parks, President & CEO.

Lutz started working for First National Bank of Waterloo on January 12, 1976, as a teller and then started in the New Accounts department a couple of years later. In 1986, he went to the North Banking Center to help with the opening of that branch as a Center Manager and Loan Officer and has stayed there since. Lutz said the bank has come a long way from manual logging and balancing to doing everything on computers now, but some things are still the same.

“No matter how our processes have changed, our level of service and commitment to each other and our customers is what I’m was most proud of,” said Lutz. “I’m going to greatly miss the people, employees and customers alike.”

Once retired, Lutz plans to continue playing music and singing with the Waterloo Municipal Band, Barbershoppers and Bud Light Brigade.

First National Bank of Waterloo is a full-service community bank serving the financial needs of their customers since 1912. The bank has over $750 million in total assets and 14 banking centers in Central and Southern Illinois. Banking centers are located in Waterloo, Columbia, Millstadt, O’Fallon, Dupo, Smithton, Effingham, Stewardson, Collinsville, Maryville and now Swansea (opening Summer 2021).

For more information about First National Bank of Waterloo, please visit www.fnbwaterloo.bank or stop by any banking center.

