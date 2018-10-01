SEE PHOTO GALLERY:

GLEN CARBON - Glen Fest was a fun day for children, parents and families in general on Saturday at Miner Park in Glen Carbon.

Becki Blankenship, chair of Glen Carbon community events committee, said she thought the Saturday activities went well.

“Part of the fun of the day is seeing parents and children play in the park,” she added.

“We were really happy with the activities and I thought the fireworks display was really good. I thought overall, it was very successful.”

The Bubble Bus may have been the crowd favorite, Blankenship said.

“Children and adults love the Bubble Bus,” she said. “I think some of the adults like to play in it as much as the kids. It was a big hit.”

Whisker Bones and Hawthorne Animal Hospital made the second annual Doggie Parade more enjoyable for pet owners with a variety of treats. The dogs were greeted with doggie snow cones, which thrilled the pet owners, Blakenship said.

Multiple Glen Carbon Police officers participated in Glen Fest, greeting the public and passing out stickers to the children. Blankenship said she is always proud of the Glen Carbon Police for their efforts in the community and this was just another example.

The Doggie Parade started the night at 5 o’clock and started at the Wooden Nickel and ended at Miner Park.

There were food, drinks and entertainment for all ages. The Bubble Bus was active from 5 to 7 p.m.

Rough Ryders played at 7:30 p.m. and there was a fireworks display at dusk.

