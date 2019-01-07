Rockhurst University has announced the dean's list for the fall 2018 semester. This honor recognizes students who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.

Glen Carbon's Tyler Stamer was listed on the Rockhurst University dean's list. Rockhurst University is one of 28 Catholic, Jesuit universities in the United States. It challenges students to become leaders while providing a supportive environment for intellectual and personal growth. U.S. News & World Report consistently names Rockhurst among the top Midwest Regional Universities. It has held the community engagement classification from the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching since 2010. Learn more at www.rockhurst.edu

