Glen Carbon's Machetto Named To Dean's List At University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
June 19, 2023 3:45 PM
MILWAUKEE, Wis. - The following individual from Glen Carbon - Troy Marchetto - has been named to the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Spring 2023 semester. UWM is the second largest university in the State of Wisconsin, with more than 24,000 undergraduate and graduate students.
Marchetto is a Letters & Science Undergrad.
