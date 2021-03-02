ST.LOUIS - Alliance Technologies LLC. announces Jared Peno, COO, a Glen Carbon, IL resident, is joining two other Alliance executives to serve on the Board of the Community Value Alliance (CVA), a St. Louis non-profit organization offering exceptionally qualified business partners to help other non-profits achieve their operational goals.

Peno joins James Canada, CEO, who will serve as the Board Vice-President and Jim Mosquera, Vice-President of Corporate Development who will serve as Board Secretary.

“Alliance is excited to play a major role with the CVA. The goal is to elevate the organization to become the premier resource for other non-profits, offering top professionals to support all aspects of their operational needs,” Canada said.

“Under the leadership of Executive Director Rachel Covington, The CVA has assembled an outstanding team of business partners, standing by individually or as a group to offer their services at a most reasonable cost,” said Canada.

Covington added, “CVA aligns with non-profits regardless of where they are in the continuum. We can be a single point of contact for a variety of services and help organizations achieve their highest potential. I look forward to working with the team at Alliance to help area non-profits fulfill their mission and purpose.”

The CVA empowers non-profits by enabling leadership, staff, and boards to focus on achieving and exceeding their goals. Leadership, staff, and boards can change over time. CVA stays with you. For additional information visit https://cvastl.org.

Peno is a founding partner of Alliance Technologies LLC, an award-winning IT firm serving the St. Louis region. He serves in a board position with the AGC of Missouri and is also board President for Riverbend Family Ministries. He received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

