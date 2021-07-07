Glen Carbon's Hope Roderick Part of Millikin U. Swim Letter Winners
DECATUR – Millikin University Men’s and Women’s Swimming announced its varsity letter winners and team awards for the 2021 season on July 6, 2021. Junior Hope Roderick (Glen Carbon, Ill. / Edwardsville H.S.) was part of the group with her third letter.
Varsity letter winners are listed below.
Varsity Letter Winners
First Letter
Freshman Vladimir Molin (Mount Prospect, Ill. / Rolling Meadows H.S.)
Freshman Joseph Smiley (Clover, Va. / Halifax County H.S.)
Freshman Shay Buchanan (Orlando, Fla. / Trinity Prep H.S.)
Freshman Ana Hamilton (Ashley, Ill. / Nashville H.S.)
Senior Hannah Sweeney (Urbana, Ill. / Urbana H.S.)
Freshman Taylen Zahnow (Couer d’Alene, Idaho / Couer d’Alene H.S.)
Second Letter
Sophomore Omar Ayad (Egypt, Brehm Prep H.S.)
Sophomore Laura Atkinson (Malaysia / International College Subang)
Sophomore Kaitlyn Mayer (Centralia, Ill. / Centralia H.S.)
Sophomore Kelli Sangston (Monett, Mo. / Monett H.S.)
Sophomore Kaitlin Yelaska (Bremen, Ind. / Bremen H.S.)
Third Letter
Junior Nick Nemeth (Bourbonnais, Ill. / Bradley Bourbonnais H.S.)
Junior Brigid Duesterhaus (Decatur, Ill. / MacArthur H.S.)
Junior Madeleine Erdmann (Chicago, Ill. / William H. Taft H.S.)
Junior Avery Fisher (Phoenix, Ariz. / Desert Vista H.S.)
Junior Olivia Marquardt (Vandalia, Ill. / Vandalia HS)
Junior Hope Roderick (Glen Carbon, Ill. / Edwardsville H.S.)
Junior Sawyer Wolter (Chandler, Ariz. / Chandler H.S.)
