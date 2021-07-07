Hope RoderickDECATUR – Millikin University Men’s and Women’s Swimming announced its varsity letter winners and team awards for the 2021 season on July 6, 2021. Junior Hope Roderick (Glen Carbon, Ill. / Edwardsville H.S.) was part of the group with her third letter.

Varsity letter winners are listed below.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Varsity Letter Winners

First Letter
Freshman Vladimir Molin (Mount Prospect, Ill. / Rolling Meadows H.S.)

Freshman Joseph Smiley (Clover, Va. / Halifax County H.S.)

Freshman Shay Buchanan (Orlando, Fla. / Trinity Prep H.S.)

Freshman Ana Hamilton (Ashley, Ill. / Nashville H.S.)

Senior Hannah Sweeney (Urbana, Ill. / Urbana H.S.)

Freshman Taylen Zahnow (Couer d’Alene, Idaho / Couer d’Alene H.S.)

Second Letter
Sophomore Omar Ayad (Egypt, Brehm Prep H.S.)

Sophomore Laura Atkinson (Malaysia / International College Subang)

Article continues after sponsor message

Sophomore Kaitlyn Mayer (Centralia, Ill. / Centralia H.S.)

Sophomore Kelli Sangston (Monett, Mo. / Monett H.S.)

Sophomore Kaitlin Yelaska (Bremen, Ind. / Bremen H.S.)

Third Letter
Junior Nick Nemeth (Bourbonnais, Ill. / Bradley Bourbonnais H.S.)

Junior Brigid Duesterhaus (Decatur, Ill. / MacArthur H.S.)

Junior Madeleine Erdmann (Chicago, Ill. / William H. Taft H.S.)

Junior Avery Fisher (Phoenix, Ariz. / Desert Vista H.S.)

Junior Olivia Marquardt (Vandalia, Ill. / Vandalia HS)

Junior Hope Roderick (Glen Carbon, Ill. / Edwardsville H.S.)

Junior Sawyer Wolter (Chandler, Ariz. / Chandler H.S.)

More like this:

3 days ago - Wood River's Blasioli Earns Wrestling All-American Honors At Millikin University

Mar 9, 2024 - Edwardsville Boys Shine At Tiger Indoor Invite

Jan 23, 2024 - River Dragons Round-Up: Schedule Released, New Coach Named, Lots Of Returning Players, And First Ever International Signings

Nov 23, 2023 - Alton Athletics Hall Of Fame Recognizes Six New Inductees

Mar 5, 2024 - Cali Breden Makes Big Contributions For Jersey Girls, Is A Sparklight Internet Female Athlete Of Month

 