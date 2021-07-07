Glen Carbon's Hope Roderick Part of Millikin U. Swim Letter Winners Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. DECATUR – Millikin University Men’s and Women’s Swimming announced its varsity letter winners and team awards for the 2021 season on July 6, 2021. Junior Hope Roderick (Glen Carbon, Ill. / Edwardsville H.S.) was part of the group with her third letter. Varsity letter winners are listed below. Varsity Letter Winners First Letter

Freshman Vladimir Molin (Mount Prospect, Ill. / Rolling Meadows H.S.) Freshman Joseph Smiley (Clover, Va. / Halifax County H.S.) Freshman Shay Buchanan (Orlando, Fla. / Trinity Prep H.S.) Freshman Ana Hamilton (Ashley, Ill. / Nashville H.S.) Senior Hannah Sweeney (Urbana, Ill. / Urbana H.S.) Freshman Taylen Zahnow (Couer d’Alene, Idaho / Couer d’Alene H.S.) Second Letter

Sophomore Omar Ayad (Egypt, Brehm Prep H.S.) Sophomore Laura Atkinson (Malaysia / International College Subang) Article continues after sponsor message Sophomore Kaitlyn Mayer (Centralia, Ill. / Centralia H.S.) Sophomore Kelli Sangston (Monett, Mo. / Monett H.S.) Sophomore Kaitlin Yelaska (Bremen, Ind. / Bremen H.S.) Third Letter

Junior Nick Nemeth (Bourbonnais, Ill. / Bradley Bourbonnais H.S.) Junior Brigid Duesterhaus (Decatur, Ill. / MacArthur H.S.) Junior Madeleine Erdmann (Chicago, Ill. / William H. Taft H.S.) Junior Avery Fisher (Phoenix, Ariz. / Desert Vista H.S.) Junior Olivia Marquardt (Vandalia, Ill. / Vandalia HS) Junior Hope Roderick (Glen Carbon, Ill. / Edwardsville H.S.) Junior Sawyer Wolter (Chandler, Ariz. / Chandler H.S.) More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip