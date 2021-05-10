GLEN CARBON - Dr. Julie Steinhauer, OD, FCOVD, owner of Vision For Life, and one of a select group of functional vision doctors in the nation, says some dental issues such as temporomandibular joint dysfunction (TMJ) can be the cause of not only issues with the head and neck, but also be the cause of poor binocular vision.

Medical professionals understand that various muscles and nerves in the head, face, neck, jaw and mouth are all connected. When someone has major dental work such as orthodontia, or for a TMJ disorder, they may not only experience jaw pain, locking of the jaw and trouble chewing, but can also experience headaches and compromises in their ability to see clearly.

According to Dr. Steinhauer, as described in her YouTube video, disturbances with the jaw and teeth can also cause blurred vision and/or light sensitivity.

“It’s important to understand the jaw, spine, ears and the skull are all interconnected through a maze of joints, ligaments, tendons and nerves. When one has TMJ it can compromise your system and various body functions, and, in many cases, impact the eyes ability to perform normally.”

Steinhauer said the problems associated with the jaw can cause the eyes to stop functioning together as a team. “Once TMJ starts to peak you may suddenly have trouble reading, develop watery eyes, and feel eye stress and strain. In some cases an individual may experience a condition called strabismus which is one eye turning in or out. The eyes won’t be able to look in the same direction at the same time. This often causes an individual to reposition their body in an awkward fashion just to see better which can lead to other conditions.”

To address issues caused by TMJ and other dental disorders, Steinhauer recommends an individual not only seek assistance from a dentist, but also seek chiropractic help with spine and structural concerns, and utilize the services of a functional vision specialist for eye conditions, like those offered at Vision For Life.

“A functional vision program can help retrain the brain and improve the overall ability to control eye alignment. The program can include syntonics or photo light therapy, and incorporate exercises to help with eye-teaming, focusing, eye movements and visual processing.”

“Research shows that vision therapy can help repair a loss of binocular vision functionality caused by the interconnectedness of TMJ and other dental conditions. The end result will help the individual return to as near a normal life as possible.”

For additional information visit https://visionforlifeworks.com.

