GLEN CARBON - Dr. Julie Steinhauer, OD, FCOVD, owner of Vision For Life and Success, and one of a select group of functional vision doctors in the nation, says some medications can have a negative impact on your eyesight.

As described in her video How Medications Can Affect Your Vision, Dr. Steinhauer said the impact can range from minor, temporary vision issues to more severe issues such as blurred vision, vertigo and other conditions.

“We have seen patients suffer vision issues from taking allergy medications, anti-depressants or an injectable. Some can have more impact than others,” said Dr. Steinhauer. “It is a good approach to always consult with your physician about possible side effects before starting any new medication.”

According to Dr. Steinhauer, those getting a new prescription, receiving an injection or starting a new over the counter medication, should be alert to any changes they may notice including eye pain or distorted eyesight.

“Side effects can vary but may include crossed eyes or strabismus, double or blurry vision, vision field loss, or oscillopsia, a sensation similar to vertigo where your surroundings seem constantly in motion when they are not.”

Dr. Steinhauer strongly recommends taking precautions should your vision become impacted by a new medication. “Please be cautious when wanting to alter your medication and discuss it with your doctor. In severe cases you may need to go to the emergency room. Make sure you pay close attention to any major changes that can impact not only your vision but your overall health.”

Should a vision issue still exist after removal of a medication, Dr. Steinhauer said an individual should seek out a treatment program to alleviate any condition dealing with their eyesight. Programs like those offered at Vision For Life and Success can help with side effects caused by oral or injectable medications.

“Syntonics, or light therapy, has proven to correct many vision problems caused by medications and is highly effective. Used in an individually customized vision therapy program, it can help lessen the side affects you or a loved one may be experiencing. It helps restore your vision so your eyes are functioning as they normally should.”

ABOUT DR. JULIE STEINHAUER

Dr. Steinhauer, now in her 20th year of practice, is a developmental optometrist specializing in vision related learning problems, sports vision, and rehabilitative optometry. She is board certified in vision development as a Fellow of the College of Optometrists in Vision Development. Dr. Steinhauer is a member of the Illinois Optometric Association, American Optometric Association, College of Optometrists in Vision Development, Optometric Extension Program, the College of Syntonic Optometry, and the Neuro-Optometric Rehabilitation Association.

