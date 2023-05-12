Glen Carbon's Deist Completes AOC 149 At University Of Louisville Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GLEN CARBON - Glen Carbon Sergeant Steven Deist recently completed AOC 149 at the University of Louisville. Deist is now the sixth Glen Carbon graduate of this elite police management program, which includes Chief Link, Lt. Ned Miller, Det. Sgt. Greg Boyer, Sgt. Jeff Blind, and Sgt. Justin Click. Article continues after sponsor message The Administrative Officers Course (AOC) is an advanced educational and training institute whose mission is to enhance the professional development of law enforcement officers. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip