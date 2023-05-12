GLEN CARBON - Glen Carbon Sergeant Steven Deist recently completed AOC 149 at the University of Louisville.

Deist is now the sixth Glen Carbon graduate of this elite police management program, which includes Chief Link, Lt. Ned Miller, Det. Sgt. Greg Boyer, Sgt. Jeff Blind, and Sgt. Justin Click.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The Administrative Officers Course (AOC) is an advanced educational and training institute whose mission is to enhance the professional development of law enforcement officers.

More like this:

Nov 16, 2023 - The Village of Glen Carbon Honors Hometown Heroes With Ice Cream Social

Nov 24, 2023 - The Village of Glen Carbon Celebrates Holidays With Second Annual Glenfestival of Trees Event at Museum  

Yesterday - New Glen Carbon Police Officer Sworn In

Nov 15, 2023 - Glen Carbon Orchard Town Center Phase 1 Complete

Nov 22, 2023 - Village Of Glen Carbon Announces Another Possible Business At Orchard Town Development - This Time Panda Express

 