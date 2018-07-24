GLEN CARBON - Exploring the community just got a lot more fun...and rewarding, with $1,000 up for grabs in August! The Citywide Scavenger Hunt, a collaboration from Beast Escape Room and Sly Hedgehog Productions, is a free event challenging participants to decode the clues, solve puzzles and scour the town to find the cash!

There will be 10 different multi-stage puzzles. Each puzzle has its own path that will lead to $100 for the first person who finds it. The beginning clue to each path will be posted online, then more clues will be released throughout August. Participants can choose to follow which path(s) they want: the game is totally free. “We wanted to bring the community together in a unique way,” said Kyle West from Beast Escape

Room. “And this isn’t your average scavenger hunt: it will stump even the most cunning puzzle masters. So we encourage you to assemble a team to look from different viewpoints.”

To avoid anyone stumbling across it, organizers will not be hiding actual $100 cash prizes across Glen Carbon. Instead, instructions for claiming the prize will be at the final destination for each path. Each path will be independent and they will not build upon each other so it’s not necessary to participate in each one. No registration or tickets are needed.

The first clues will be released August 4 at www.BeastEscapeRoom.com

About Beast Escape Rooms

Located in Glen Carbon, our escape rooms are designed to test, challenge and thrill! Whether it’s a group of friends, coworkers, family member or classmates the Beast Escape Rooms are the perfect activity for something fun and unique.

About Sly Hedgehog Productions

Sly Hedgehog Productions hosts completely interactive Murder Mystery Events in Glen Carbon. No actors! No theatre! No script! The night is in your hands. Come join us for an event or let us host a private event for you!

