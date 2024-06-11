GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Village Board of Trustees is set to consider adding Juneteenth as a village-observed holiday.

Juneteenth is observed each year on June 19 to commemorate the end of slavery in the U.S. While already recognized as a federal and state holiday, Village Administrator Jamie Bowden wrote in a memo to Mayor Bob Marcus and the Village Board that it’s time for the village to officially recognize it as well.

“Department heads and I have been discussing the addition of Juneteenth as a Village observed holiday,” Bowden wrote. “The Village has continued to grow and diversify over the years and this holiday should be recognized.

“Additionally, Juneteenth is recognized as a Federal and State Holiday and is observed by many other municipalities and public service agencies in the area.”

The Finance and Administration Committee previously considered the request and unanimously recommended its approval to the Village Board, who will vote on it at their June 11, 2024 meeting.

The item appears on the Village Board agenda as the “Approval of the Addition of Juneteenth as a Village Observed Holiday.”

