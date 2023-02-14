GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Village Board of Trustees held a brief meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14, during which they passed several items including Public Works vehicle purchases, property annexation, and much more. Glen Carbon Mayor Bob Marcus also made a few announcements about some things going on around the village, starting first by saying "Happy Valentine's Day!"

Mayor Marcus announced that the Village of Glen Carbon was recently recognized as one of the Green Cities in the 2022 St. Louis Green Business Challenge. Among the village’s achievements were the Tree Giveaway event last spring, during which 500 native species trees were distributed to residents, children and elementary schools. The village also received a “Trees Forever” grant to plant 14 new native trees in village parks.

Glen Carbon was also recognized for their expansion of the community garden, developing an ordinance regarding Electric Vehicle charging station requirements, and investigating prairie restoration at Green Space East. More information about Glen Carbon’s environmental accomplishments for 2022 can be found here.

He also announced that starting Tuesday, Feb. 27, the Glen Carbon Village Hall lobby hours will be changing slightly, and that new access hours will be from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Finally, Mayor Marcus announced that Village Hall has partnered with the Edwardsville Art Center and will be serving as a remote art exhibit for local artists to display their work. He said an exhibit opening is planned for March 14 prior to the Village Board meeting that night.

Wenifer Greer’s appointment to the Community Events Committee was approved unanimously by the Village Board, with Mayor Marcus adding that “Ms. Greer has graciously volunteered her time, and I would recommend her for approval.” Her term will span from Feb. 14, 2023, to July 31, 2026.

An ordinance annexing certain territory to the Village of Glen Carbon was also approved. The territory is described as the Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Cemetery and/or Russian Orthodox Cemetery at South State Route 157 in Edwardsville, and the purveyors of that cemetery reached out to the Village to consider annexation. More information about the annexation of this property is available beginning on page 106 of the Feb. 14 meeting packet.

Several vehicle purchases were approved for the Public Works Department, including a 2022 Ford F-450 Chassis truck, with intended use as a small garbage truck. Also approved were the purchases of one Ford F-150 for $31,850 and one Ford F-250 liftgate pickup truck for $53,448, also for the Public Works Department.

The Village Board also approved an Audit Services Engagement Agreement with Sikich for the company to be re-appointed as independent auditors for the Village of Glen Carbon. More information about this agreement is available beginning on page 101 of the Feb. 14 meeting packet

Finally, the Village Board approved a contract with WHKS & Co. for Class C Water Operations Assistance services for a fee of $3,000 per month. The Village will need a Class C operator as it moves forward with “building the Booster 2 chemical feed system,” according to Public Works Director Scott Slemer. More information about this agreement can be found beginning on page 132 of the Feb. 14 meeting packet.

A full recording of the meeting is available below:

