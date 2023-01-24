GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Village Board approved several items at their Jan. 24 meeting, including the purchase of new police radios and a new speed trailer, as well as an Intergovernmental Dispatch Services Agreement.

Members of the Village Board voted unanimously to approve the purchase of three new portable radios from Motorola Radio for $15,832.95, to be used by new officers of the Glen Carbon Police Department.

“As our residential populations have grown over the past eight years, the number of our sworn officers has grown from 20 sworn officers to 28,” said Police Chief Todd Link. “This purchase would allow us to obtain additional portable radios and fully outfit our new officers.”

The purchase of a new speed trailer from All Traffic Solutions for $16,119.70, also for the Glen Carbon Police Department, was approved unanimously by the Village Board.

“Glen Carbon PD already has one-speed trailer, but it’s been non-functioning since about August or September of last year … we sent off for a part and we keep being told it’s going to be shipped and it hasn’t been shipped,” Link said. “While we wait for those parts to arrive and that to be fixed, I would like to be as responsive as possible to the community … the traffic trailers are very highly-requested and people in the village like to see them out there.”

He added that this new traffic trailer is able to program messages remotely, such as displaying messages for boil orders and parade routes, giving it much more utility than trailers the village has had in the past.

Finally, the Village Board approved an updated Intergovernmental Agreement for Dispatch Services between the Villages of Glen Carbon and Maryville, which will continue until its term expires in 2025.

“We formed this intergovernmental agreement (IGA) to divide up operations costs and capital costs as well by call volume between Glen Carbon PD, Maryville PD, Glen Carbon Fire and Maryville Fire,” Link said. “Later on, we added the Troy Fire Protection Distrcit to the IGA as a paying partner.

“We have two additional partners who have such a low call volume that they don’t pay. One is the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office and one is Madison County [Emergency Management] … we don’t require them to pay because their call volume is so minuscule.”

A full recording of this Glen Carbon Village Board meeting is available on the Village Board’s Facebook page.

