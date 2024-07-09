GLEN CARBON - The tennis courts at Miner Park in Glen Carbon are set to become six new pickleball courts by the end of the year, following unanimous Village Board approval on Tuesday.

The project will not only cover the existing tennis courts, but also the fencing surrounding the area, according to a memo to village trustees from Public Works Director Scott Slemer.

“This project will involve the construction of a new post-tension concrete pickleball court over the existing tennis courts and include removal of the old chain link fence with installation of a new black vinyl coated chain link fence,” Slemmer wrote in the memo. “The new court will be striped for six pickleball courts.”

At this week’s Village Board meeting, he added that the tennis courts will “ultimately be reconstructed as part of the Schon Park Phase 3 project.”

Byrne & Jones Construction submitted the only project bid of $412,601.19, which was approved unanimously.

The cost will be partially offset with a $100,000 Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity (DCEO) grant and a Madison County Park Enhancement Program (PEP) grant of $76,324, both of which Slemmer said the village has received.

“Construction will be expected to begin immediately and should be completed by the end of the year,” Slemmer said.

