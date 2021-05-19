Glen Carbon Student Named To Spring 2021 Dean's List At Fontbonne University
May 19, 2021 12:42 PM
ST. LOUIS - Glen Carbon student Nick MacLaughlin, a full-time undergraduate student at Fontbonne University majoring in business administration in St. Louis, Missouri, was named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List.
Dean’s List honorees must earn a grade-point average of 3.7 or higher upon completion of the 2021 spring semester. More than 230 students appear on the Spring 2021 Dean's List.
