ST. LOUIS - Glen Carbon student Nick MacLaughlin, a full-time undergraduate student at Fontbonne University majoring in business administration in St. Louis, Missouri, was named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List.

Dean’s List honorees must earn a grade-point average of 3.7 or higher upon completion of the 2021 spring semester. More than 230 students appear on the Spring 2021 Dean's List.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Jan 4, 2024 - Edwardsville Opens Recruitment For Fire Department; Candidate Test Set For February

Jan 22, 2024 - IDOT Awarded $7.1 Million In Federal Funds To Fix, Replace Electric Vehicle Chargers Across State

Dec 22, 2023 - A Realtor's Tips on Buying and Selling During the Holiday Season

Dec 20, 2023 - Alton School Board Approves 2023 Tax Levy After Truth in Taxation Hearing

Jan 26, 2024 - Kaleb Hinkle-Pruett Named To Westminster College Fall Dean's List

 