ST. LOUIS - Glen Carbon student Nick MacLaughlin, a full-time undergraduate student at Fontbonne University majoring in business administration in St. Louis, Missouri, was named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List.

Dean’s List honorees must earn a grade-point average of 3.7 or higher upon completion of the 2021 spring semester. More than 230 students appear on the Spring 2021 Dean's List.

