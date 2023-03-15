GLEN CARBON - Tuesday night’s Glen Carbon Village Board meeting contained an updated report on the village’s Strategic Plan for 2023, as well as a few announcements and the passage of several agenda items.

Mayor Robert Marcus began the meeting with a few announcements. He said registration is still open for the Village Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 2 at 1 p.m. at Schon Park. In the event of rain, the event will be held Saturday, April 8 at 4 p.m. at the Village Hall front lawn. Visit this link to register online.

The theme for this year’s Glen Carbon Homecoming will be “There’s No Place Like Homecoming,” Marcus announced. The event will take place on Father’s Day Weekend, June 16 and 17. He added that there are a limited number of vendor and sponsorship opportunities still available. More info and sponsorship forms can be found at glencarbonil.gov.

Finally, Marcus invited all Glen Carbon residents to the Annual Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast this Sunday, March 9 at the American Legion Hall in Glen Carbon. He said breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. until noon.

James Arndt of Arndt Municipal Support, Inc. gave a Final Plan Report presentation regarding the Village of Glen Carbon Strategic Plan for 2023. Among several other things, the plan identifies six goals for the village to work on over the next three years and assigns “champions” to oversee the completion of those goals.

Those six goals include, from highest to lowest priority: village-wide infrastructure improvements; public safety; parks and recreational opportunities; community development programs; promotion of village opportunities, events, business partners, and accomplishments; and human resources/employee-centric support programs.

The Village Board voted unanimously to rezone and grant a variance to 136 N. Main Street in Glen Carbon. The property was rezoned from RS-10 Single Family Residential to RT Two Family Residential. Village Administrator Jamie Bowden said this essentially allows the construction of a driveway leading to the property forming a 90-degree angle with Main Street.

An ordinance approving a Special Use at a property on Star Lane was also approved by trustees. The property owners, who travel frequently, requested the Village’s approval to host their property as an Airbnb to rent it out while they’re away or traveling. They claimed guests would be highly vetted, with “no partying or loud noise of any kind” allowed, and provided a list of several area neighbors who support the endeavor.

The Village Board approved a bid from ARS Construction for the replacement of the cedar shake roof on the covered bridge in the amount of $40,150, the lowest of three bids received. Work will include the removal of the existing cedar shake roof, installation of new underlayment and drip edge, new cedar shake, and other miscellaneous work. $25,000 was budgeted for this project, and the additional funding will be taken from Fund 270.

Also approved was the creation of a new hourly position in the Glen Carbon Police Department, a Lead Telecommunicator. The Lead TC will be tasked with scheduling, training, and organizing day-to-day operations for Communications staff. They will also address quality control issues with police, fire, and EMS dispatching.

An agreement with J&M Displays for Homecoming 2023 fireworks in the amount of $10,250 was also approved by the Village Board. A full recording of the meeting is available below from the Village of Glen Carbon Facebook page:

