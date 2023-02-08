ST. LOUIS - The SITE Improvement Association Board of Directors has elected Steve Roden as its new President, Kurt Unnerstall as Vice President, and Kevin Klette as Secretary/Treasurer for 2023. Immediate Past President Pat Moriarity will continue to serve on the board’s Executive Committee.

Roden is President of Roden’s Landscaping, Inc., and previously served as the board’s Secretary/Treasurer. Unnerstall is President of KJ Unnerstall Construction Company. Klette is General Manager of St. Louis Paving Division at Byrne & Jones Construction.

In addition, two new members have been elected to the board. They include:

Mike Shepard of Collins and Hermann, Inc., representing the Specialty Division; and

Adam Guthrie of Baxter Farms and Nurseries, representing the Landscaping Division.

Five other board members have been re-elected to two-year terms, including:

Kevin Klette representing the Asphalt Paving Division;

Rick Scharf of Scharf Construction Co., LLC, representing the Concrete Division;

Kurt Unnerstall representing the Earthmoving Division;

Ryan Casey of Pace Construction Company, representing the Highway/Bridge Division;

Jennifer Bouquet of J & J Boring, Inc., representing the Sewer/Utility Division; and

Ken Van Bree of RubinBrown, LLC, representing the Associate Division.

“Our board’s structure provides equal representation across seven divisions of construction services linked to preparing land for development, redevelopment or improvement,” said Jeremy Bennett, Executive Director of the SITE Improvement Association. “This creates a level playing field for all our leaders to work together with equal influence towards our common goals and sets us apart from other construction trade associations. I want to thank all our past and present leaders for their service on our board, including Kevin Keenoy of G.S. Grinding Services, LLC and Danielle Givens of Site System Landscaping, who are stepping down after many years of service.”

About SITE Improvement Association

The SITE Improvement Association advances the construction industry in eastern Missouri through public policy advocacy, labor relations support, safety and leadership training and professional networking. Established in 1966 as an independent trade organization, SITE represents more than 230 contractors and suppliers in the Concrete, Asphalt Paving, Sewer/Utility, Highway/Bridge, Earthmoving, Landscaping and Specialty construction sectors. For more information, visit www.sitestl.org.

