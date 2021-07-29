August 1-31

“Back to School” —TV/Movie Trivia Trivia

Daily at Glen Carbon Library via Kahoot! Ready to go "back to school"!? This trivia will cover some of the most famous TV shows and movies of the past decades through today. You may even find something new to watch. Put your knowledge to the test with our Kahoot! self-paced quiz we created for you to enjoy. Visit our FB or Website for the link to starting playing on your desktop or enter this GAME PIN on the Kahoot! App: 06511893

August 2

A Plethora of Pens

6:30 p.m. at Glen Carbon Library. This is an open group, walk-ins are welcome, all writing levels, all genres. Different topics every month. This is NOT a critique group, although there are occasional group crits, mostly to improve the ability to critique others. Please wear a mask. No registration required.

August 4, 18

Virtual Evening Flow Yoga with Anne

5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. at Glen Carbon Library via Zoom. A Slow Flow mixed levels practice that will lead you through a series of yoga poses that focus on strengthening, lengthening, and stretching. Requires Registration

August 6, 13, 20, 27

Stitchin’ in the Stacks

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Glen Carbon Library. It’s back! The Conference Room is available every Friday. Do you like to Knit? Crochet? Embroider? Whatever your passion, gather and socialize with others who share your interest, and perhaps pick-up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations! Please bring your crafting supplies. This is a self-directed program; there is no instructor. Snacks allowed.

August dates TBD

Virtual Saturday Morning Yoga with Sarah

9:30 a.m. at Glen Carbon Library via Zoom. Start your weekend with an energizing session of yoga. Requires Registration

August 8

Illuminated Letters Series

2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Glen Carbon Library in the Youth Room. Make your letter come to life using a step by step approach using color, and gold and white paint. No previous art training is required. Materials list available in the Event Calendar on the library website. Please wear a mask. Requires Registration

August 10

Virtual Book Club & Chat with Melissa

6:30 p.m. at Glen Carbon Library via Zoom. Reading: American Gods by Neil Gaiman. Released from prison, Shadow finds his world turned upside down. His wife has been killed; a mysterious stranger offers him a job. But Mr. Wednesday, who knows more about Shadow than is possible, warns that a storm is coming -- a battle for the very soul of America . . . and they are in its direct path. (neilgaiman.com). Requires Registration

August 14, 28

Beginner Knitting Group with Greta

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Glen Carbon Library. Experience how easy it can be learning to knit through our structured, interactive, social knitting group. Perfect for true beginners or those looking for an easy refresh project. Different intermediate skills will be introduced on a project by project basis. Set up as a 2-day class, with “homework” in between. Please wear a mask. Requires Registration

August 16

Medicare Q&A with Jon Bergmann

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Glen Carbon Library in the Youth Room. Bring your questions on how to register and what is covered when you sign up for Medicare. Please wear a mask. Requires Registration

August 26, 27, 28

Friends of the Library Annual Book Sale!

Thursday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Glen Carbon Library in the Youth Room.

Donations accepted until August 25.

*For all programs requiring registration, call 288-1212, register at the Help Desk, or go online to

www.glencarbonlibrary.org

