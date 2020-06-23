GLEN CARBON - Glen Carbon Police have an arrest warrant for a 35-year-old man - Ricky L. Allen - for Aggravated Robbery of the Casey's General Store on West Main Street on Monday night.

At about 9:45 p.m. on the evening of June 22nd 2020, Glen Carbon police officers responded to a 911 call of a robbery to Casey’s General Store on West Main Street.

"Arriving immediately on-scene, Glen Carbon officers searched the area where the suspect was last seen fleeing on foot," Glen Carbon Police Lt. Investigations Commander Norton Miller said.

"Police officers from Maryville, Edwardsville, Pontoon Beach, and Troy, as well as Madison County deputies and Illinois State Police troopers also responded to the area to assist with the investigation.

"Glen Carbon K9 Griff tracked the escape route of the suspect to his residence. With additional assistance from the Glen Carbon Drone Team and use of area License Plate Reader cameras, officers soon located and arrested the robbery suspect without incident."

As a result of this investigation, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office today issued a warrant of arrest for Ricky L. Allen, 35 years old, of the 40 block of Cobblestone Lane in Glen Carbon for Aggravated Robbery, a Class 1 Felony.

The Honorable Judge Richard Tognarelli signed Allen’s Warrant of Arrest and set his bond at $250,000. Allen is currently being held at the Madison County Jail.

