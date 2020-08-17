Glen Carbon Police Provide Advice For People When Visited By Census Takers Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Police Department announced today they have been made aware of U.S. Census takers going door to door in Glen Carbon and other area cities. The Glen Carbon Police issued some reminders to people if they are visited by someone who claims to be a Census person. "Please remember, if someone visits your home this year to collect information for the 2020 Census, check to make sure they have a valid ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date," the Glen Carbon Police said in a statement. "Census workers may also carry Census Bureau bags and other equipment with the Census Bureau logo. Article continues after sponsor message Census takers work between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., including weekends. If no one is home when the census taker visits, the census taker will leave a notice of their visit with information about how to respond online, by phone or by mail. If you respond online or by phone today, a census taker is less likely to have to visit your home to collect your response. More like this: "Census workers are not required to carry a solicitation permit from the Village. If you still have questions about their identity, you can call (844) 330-2020 to speak with a Census Bureau representative." GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Police Department announced today they have been made aware of U.S. Census takers going door to door in Glen Carbon and other area cities. The Glen Carbon Police issued some reminders to people if they are visited by someone who claims to be a Census person. Print Version Submit a News Tip