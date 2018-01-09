GLEN CARBON - Robert Royce Pedigo, 38, of 5100 block of Smith Drive, was arrested on a charge of intimidation and retail theft on Monday.

On Monday, Glen Carbon Police Department officers with the assistance of the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Police Department arrested Pedigo. Warrant number 2018CF000026 had been issued on Jan. 2, 2018, by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Article continues after sponsor message

Bond was set at $35,000. Pedigo is currently in custody at the Madison County Jail.

In a separate statement, The Glen Carbon Police Department also said it was aware of the rumors circulating on social media. This is what they had to say about the rumors:

"We conducted an investigation into intimidation directed toward the staff of the Glen Carbon Walmart. This investigation resulted in criminal charges and an arrest, but at no time did the suspect or anyone else make specific and credible threats of violence toward Walmart personnel or to the patrons of Walmart. Residents should feel no cause for alarm in patronizing any Glen Carbon business, including Walmart."

More like this: