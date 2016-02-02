GLEN CARBON - Glen Carbon Police are intensely investigating an armed robbery that occurred at 8:50 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 31, after a suspect entered Little Caesars Restaurant located at 3751 State Route 159 in Glen Carbon.

Lt. Wayne White of the Glen Carbon Police Department said the suspect brandished a handgun and demanded cash from the employees. The suspect took an unspecified amount of cash from the registers.

The suspect was described by witnesses in the following manner:

- Black male

- Approximately 5 feet 2 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall

- Heavy set

Article continues after sponsor message

- Black and white coat, dark-colored pants and blue bandana covering his face

After committing the armed robbery the suspect fled from the scene on foot. No one was injured during the robbery.

White said armed robbery crimes do not occur very frequently at all in Glen Carbon.

“This is very out of the ordinary in Glen Carbon,” he said. “We try to be very cognizant of having a strong police presence in the village all the itme and this is an anomaly. We are going to continue to follow up on any leads we get and we are making it a high priority to locate this suspect and bring him to justice.”

White said the Glen Carbon Police Department takes all crime very seriously, however certain crimes, especially those involving firearms, they take even more serious.

“This type of crime could lead to serious injury and loss of life, so getting this guy and putting him behind bars is a huge priority for us,” he said.

Shown with the story is a still photo of the suspect taken from a camera inside the restaurant. Glen Carbon Police are asking for cooperation in identifying this suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is encouraged to contact Glen Carbon Police at 618-288-7226 or Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477.

More like this: