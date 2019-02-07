GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Police Department received a belated report of a possible attempted child abduction that was reported to have taken place on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019.

Glen Carbon Police Patrol Commander Lt. Wayne White said: "A 13-year-old minor stated she was walking home from her bus stop on Cottonwood Trace Drive in Glen Carbon. At this time, a white four-door vehicle pulled up next to her. The alleged victim reported that a white male around 20-30 years of age, rolled his window down partially and ordered her into the vehicle. The alleged victim screamed and ran from the scene. The driver of the vehicle made no attempt to exit his vehicle and use force against the minor.

"There have been no other reports of this nature in the Village of Glen Carbon. No one was injured during this incident. The Glen Carbon Police Department takes reports of this nature extremely seriously and a full investigation is being conducted. Anyone with credible information pertaining to this incident which could lead to the location and identification of the male subject is asked to contact the Glen Carbon Police Department at 618-288-7226."

