GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Police Department, working with the Troy Police Department, appears to have solved multiple recent felony cases with arrests.

Over the weekend of October 9, 2021, the Glen Carbon Police Department investigated five residential burglaries in two separate neighborhoods across the village. In following up the investigation into these break-ins, officers and detectives of the Glen Carbon Police Department determined the cases all involved common suspects and common patterns of entry into homes.

During the early morning hours of October 12, 2021, Glen Carbon investigators developed intelligence information that led them to a Troy, Illinois, motel, and, working in partnership with the Troy Police Department, ultimately developed probable cause to arrest two suspects in these cases.

As a result of the joint investigation conducted by the Troy Police Department and Glen Carbon Police Department, the Madison County State’s Attorney Office today issued warrants of arrest for Ace R. Hart II, 42 years old, of the 900 Block of Seven Hills Road, Las Vegas, Nevada and Brandy M. Sola, 41 years old, of the 30 Block of Carma St. in Glen Carbon.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Hart with five counts of Residential Burglary and one count of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine. Sola is charged with five counts of Residential Burglary, one count of Unlawful Use of a Credit Card, and one count of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine.

The Honorable Judge Heflin signed Hart’s Warrant of Arrest and set his bail at $500,000 and signed Sola’s Warrant of Arrest and set her bail at $500,000. Hart and Sola are currently in custody at the Madison County Jail.

The Glen Carbon Police Department thanks the community for their immediate response providing home video footage and tip information that led to the rapid arrest of these suspects.

