GLEN CARBON - About 2:43 p.m. on July 19, 2021, Officers from the Glen Carbon Police Department received an alert of a crime in progress at Regions Bank in Glen Carbon, located at #1 Cottonwood Road. As Glen Carbon Officers arrived on the scene, they saw two suspects, later positively identified as Delvin O. Mills, 28, of Lauderdale Lakes, Fla., and Mary M. Thornhill, 35, of Knoxville, Tenn., attempt to flee from them.

Due to the immediate actions of Glen Carbon Officers, Mills and Thornhill were quickly located and taken into custody without endangering any of the patrons of businesses in that immediate area or other members of the public.

As a result of this investigation, the Madison County States Attorney’s Office has charged both Mills and Thornhill with one count of Forgery and one count of Burglary to a Motor Vehicle each. Forgery/Bank Fraud is a Class 3 felony. Burglary to Motor Vehicle is a Class 3 Felony. The Honorable Judge Ronald Slemer reviewed the charges against both Mills and Thornhill and set their bond at $150,000 each. Both are currently in custody at Madison County Jail.

The Glen Carbon Police Department takes all reports of personal crimes and property crimes seriously. Anyone with credible information pertaining to this incident or others is encouraged to report it on the non-emergency line (618-288-7226) of the Glen Carbon Police Department. Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously may do so by calling the Glen Carbon PD Tip Line (618-391-4470). All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

