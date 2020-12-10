GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Police Association has had a giving Christmas spirit for multiple years, providing Christmas for some struggling families within the community.

Generous community and business donations enabled the Glen Carbon Police Association to this special deed over the years.

“With the unprecedented stresses of COVID-19 in 2020, we know the need will be much greater and we won’t be able to do it alone,” the Glen Carbon Police Association said. “This year, we have partnered with Lowe’s in Glen Carbon for our Community Christmas Tree. The 12-foot LED pre-lit tree was donated to the community by Lowe’s in Glen Carbon.

"From November 30th until December 19th, we invite you and your family to mask-up, stop by the Glen Carbon Police Department, add your own decoration to the tree, and leave an unwrapped gift for a family in need. Additionally, you can shop and donate essential goods at Glen Carbon Lowe’s, and they will deliver the items.”

The Glen Carbon Police Association said the week of Christmas, the Glen Carbon Police officers, and their wives will sort and distribute the gifts to local families who might be struggling this holiday season.

For more information, contact the Glen Carbon Police at (618) 288-7226.

