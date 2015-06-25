The Glen Carbon Homecoming and the parade were highly successful again with hundreds of people turning out for each on Saturday, June 20, in Downtown Glen Carbon.

Mike West, chair of the Glen Carbon Community Events Committee, said it is a year-round production putting on the homecoming and it involves many volunteers in the community. The Glen Carbon Police, Fire Department and ambulance service all devote much time to the event, helping making it work, he said.

“When friends and families come out to the homecoming, they expect to enjoy a good, clean, safe environment with plenty of opportunities to enjoy great food, great music and fun for everyone in the community,” he said.

West has worked year-round for many years with other volunteers helping produce the homecoming. After that many years, several of the volunteers know their roles and what contributions it takes each year to make it a success.

He said it’s all worthwhile when he sees people having fun.

“The highlight of the event for myself is being able to entertain the community with a quality event,” he said, "making people laugh and have fun, so seeing families and friends enjoy themselves is rewarding for me.”

The Glen Carbon Homecoming is sponsored by various businesses and any funds raised through the event are put back into the next year's event or given to selected charitable organizations in the community on an annual basis.

Glen Carbon Police Lt. Wayne White coordinated his department's duties during homecoming and the parade and said the events went perfectly over the Friday and Saturday nights. White praised the Glen Carbon Police officers for their diligent efforts in assisting with the parade and other events.

"I thought it was a good success after the weather let up on us on Friday," he said. "We had a prety good crowd on Friday night, the parade went well and I talked to the chief and everything went well on Saturday night, too. There were a lot of happy kids and families."

