EDWARDSVILLE/GLEN CARBON - Glen Carbon’s Olive Garden is one of the top-rated Olive Garden franchises in the U.S.

According to PriceListo, a company that analyzes and rates business prices, the Glen Carbon Olive Garden has some of the highest-rated reviews of over 880 Olive Gardens. PriceListo analyzed reviews across Google Reviews and TripAdvisor to come up with the rankings. The Glen Carbon restaurant has 167 Google reviews, of which 72.46% are five-star reviews. This puts it in the seventh spot in the nation.

“Honestly, it’s just been a really fun experience. We really appreciate all the business that we’ve been getting,” said Glen Carbon manager Elly Price. “Me and the rest of the management team, we work so hard. I know sharing that news with them is going to be really exciting, too.”

The top-rated Olive Garden in the nation is located in Las Vegas, Nevada. At spot number seven, the Glen Carbon location is between Davenport, Florida and Saratoga Springs, Utah.

The Glen Carbon Olive Garden is located at 6651 Governors Parkway in the Orchard Town Center complex. The restaurant opened in late February after several months of construction. Since their opening, Price said they’ve had waitlists every day. She is proud to learn that their hard work has paid off and people are enjoying the new restaurant.

“It feels amazing,” she added. “It’s been really nice to see the community really enjoying us, because that’s what we’re striving for ultimately is a really great guest experience.”

